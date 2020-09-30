AHS confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie in the last 24 hours. All five of the new confirmed cases in the AHS North Zone on Sept. 30 were observed in the Peace Country. (Supplied, AHS)

The amount of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Grande Prairie has doubled overnight, going from three to now six. With no new recoveries confirmed, the city still maintains 93 cases having recovered thus far.

The County of Grande Prairie saw four recovered cases, dropping the municipality to seven active cases of COVID-19 remaining. A total of 53 cases within the county have recovered from the virus to date.

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed by AHS in the MD of Greenview today, alongside two recoveries. One active case remains in the municipality. Elsewhere in the Peace Country, one new active case was confirmed in Clear Hills County, bringing the total to two in the region.

No other new cases were recorded in the AHS North Zone in the latest update.

Across Alberta, 1,582 cases of COVID-19 remain active. A total of 153 new cases were confirmed from just over 14,000 tests completed on September 29th. Over 16,000 cases have so far fully recovered province-wide. One person in the Edmonton zone has died to COVID-19 related illness since the previous update.