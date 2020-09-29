One new active case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie in the latest AHS update. The MD of Peace was also noted to now be COVID-19 free. (Supplied, AHS)

The City of Grande Prairie now has three active cases of COVID-19 after AHS confirmed, Tuesday, one new active case. A total of 93 people have recovered from COVID-19 related illnesses in the City.

The Municipal District of Peace no longer has any active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality. AHS confirmed the last two cases to have completely recovered in the latest update. One recovery was confirmed in the County of Northern Lights, leaving one remaining in the region.

A total of 1,571 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Alberta. Of those, 63 people remain in hospitals and 13 continue to require intensive care. One fatality was confirmed in the Edmonton zone since the last update, bringing the provincial death toll to 266 people. Roughly 1.7 per cent of people tested in Alberta have been noted as positive hosts of the virus.

Of the 17,909 cases recorded in Alberta, 16,072 have since fully recovered.