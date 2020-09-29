One person is facing charges following a seizure of drugs and weapons in the community of Horse Lake. Police say it was the concern of concerns by community members surrounding drug use, trafficking, an overdose, and drug-related property crimes that were occurring in the community that initially drew their attention.

Authorities say a comprehensive investigation by several units including the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit lead them to obtain search warrants for two residences located in Horse Lake. Police say they seized an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, methadone, and GHB, as well as a rifle, crossbow, and tools.

Subsequently, 31-year-old Darcy Julien Wanihandi is facing charges of Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon contrary to order, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.