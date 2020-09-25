Members of the public are being invited to take part in what the city is calling an interactive engagement session in regards to the proposed Revolution Place Revitalization project.

Officials say those who take part will have the chance to learn more about the individual proposals, which include an increase to 5,000 seats, full in-the-round second-level concourse area for access to all amenities, and additional concessions and washrooms.

Those involved will also have their chance to provide feedback and ideas on features and programming at the facility.

“Revolution Place is a hallmark facility for the community so this engagement process with our whole community is a key component of the planning and decision-making process,” says General Manager Catherine Ridgeway.

The engagement session is self-guided, allowing participants to take as much time as they like to provide feedback through a variety of interactive activities. COVID-19 health and safety regulations are being implemented throughout.

“We encourage everyone to pop by and share their thoughts, whether you are a community member, hockey player, business owner, artist, bookings manager, etc. Revolution Place is a hallmark facility for the community so this engagement process with our whole community is a key component of the planning and decision-making process,” says General Manager, Catherine Ridgeway.

The information sessions will take place over three days, starting on October 1st from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with sessions also taking place on October 2nd from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. and October 3rd from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

You can find more information about the project on the City of Grande Prairie website.