The RCMP in Fairview is investigating after a man died on scene of a group of boaters in distress on the Peace River.

Police say they received a report of stranded boaters around 9:15 p.m. on September 22nd, at a location on the Peace River as a result of a satellite SOS system distress signal.

Fairview RCMP, along with Spirit River RCMP, the Fairview Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services attended with specialized equipment to assist in the rescue. Four people were located, one of them, an unidentified man, was suffering from critical injuries.

Despite efforts by EMS, the man was pronounced deceased on scene. An autopsy is scheduled for the male at a later date at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.