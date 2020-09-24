An investigation is underway after a man sustained fire-arm related injuries as a result of a hunting related incident. Fairview RCMP says the incident occurred in a remote location northwest of Fairview around 8:30 p.m. on September 22nd.

The unidentified 21-year-old man was transported via STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton as a result of his injures.

No further details were provided surrounding the incident.