The Valleyview RCMP remains on the lookout for a pair of suspects wanted for attempted murder. Initially, police were searching for four people they believe to be involved in an incident at a Sturgeon Lake, where a man was sent to hospital after a suffering a gunshot wound on August 14th.

John Gladue was arrested in Red Deer the same day, and Dorian Harvey was arrested on August 15th. They are currently in police custody but officers say two other suspects remain at large.

Warrants remain outstanding for 37-year-old Colin Aulden Bartlett and 39-year-old Tamara Marie Chowace. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Aulden is described as Indigenous, roughly 5’10”, and 200 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Chowace is described as Indigenous, roughly 5’0” and 200 pounds, with medium length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.