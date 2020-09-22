A case of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in an individual from the Grande Prairie Composite High School. Officials with the Grande Prairie Public School Division say all families with students who have been in close contact with the confirmed case have been notified and will be contacted directly by Alberta Health Services.

Classes will continue as usual for all students who have not been identified by AHS as a close contact to the confirmed case. The school will undergo enhanced cleaning.

It’s the third case of COVID-19 confirmed at a school in Grande Prairie, after cases at Riverstone Public School and Whispering Ridge Community School earlier this month.