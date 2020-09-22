The County of Grande Prairie is once again applying for a FireSmart grant from the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta. If successful, the primary use for the funding will be for the Regional Fire Service to work with FireSmart Alberta on public education initiatives for fire safety and a landscaping course.

Historically upon receiving a FireSmart grant, the county tended to utilize them for controlled burnings and active wildfire prevention efforts in the field. This included removing deadfall and older spruce trees, as well as cutting down pine beetle-infested trees.

The grant application this year, according to County Reeve Leanne Beaupre, appeals to the immediate area on the west side of Highway 40 as it runs along the Dunes area.

“It’s is heavily treed with pine trees as well so there is some mountain pine beetle kill in that area,” she says. “Making sure there’s and [adequate] amount of fire break and all of the other protocols that are needed to help mitigate wildfires— I think it’s important for our county to continue that process.”

As there are residential property owners in the area, Beaupre says the education programs that would be offered would aid owners to be aware of how far any buildings are away from trees. She adds previous programs have yielded notable success over the years.

“We’ve created fire breaks in the Aspen Ridge area and those fire breaks have created that separation between what could be a wildfire and having that fire extend into the City of Grande Prairie,” says Beaupre.

FireSmart grants are generally available up to $50,000. No timeline is yet available as to whether the County will be successful in its application.