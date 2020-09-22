UPDATE : Missing 27-year-old found safe
(Candy Papastesis, Grande Prairie RCMP. Supplied)
Grande Prairie RCMP says that Candy Papastesis has been located safe and unharmed.
Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 27-year-old woman.
Police say 27-year-old Candy Papastesis was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 17th. She is described 5’0″, weighing 100 lbs, and brown hair.
Authorities say there is concern for Candy’s well-being and are urging anyone who may have information on her whereabouts contact them at 780-830-5701.