Grande Prairie RCMP says that Candy Papastesis has been located safe and unharmed.

Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 27-year-old woman.

Police say 27-year-old Candy Papastesis was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 17th. She is described 5’0″, weighing 100 lbs, and brown hair.

Authorities say there is concern for Candy’s well-being and are urging anyone who may have information on her whereabouts contact them at 780-830-5701.