For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, theatre lovers in Grande Prairie can finally get their fix in person.

The Grande Prairie Live Theatre will be kicking off a’ new, albeit, socially distanced, string of performances on October 8th, with “Every Brilliant Thing”.

However, General Manager Wayne Ayling says to meet social distancing safeguards and allow up to 100 patrons to take in each performance, plenty of changes, including a venue change, have had to come into effect.

“We have social distancing and sanitizing plans in place to make sure everyone is safe…all of our events will be socially distanced as far as seating is concerned, as well as the distance from the actors,” he says.

“We will be providing free masks for everybody who doesn’t bring their own, and we will be complying with any new rules as they change.”

In the time since the theatre closed its doors due to the pandemic back in March, actors have kept the spirit of the theatre alive with an online series of mini-performances, but Ayling says the idea of getting back to a more normal business model is a high priority. He adds the financial situation surrounding the outfit isn’t ideal, but it’s to be expected when the main revenue stream dries up for half a year.

“The GPLT is kind of unique when it comes to not for profits as our main source of funding is not government grants, but it’s ticket sales.”

“When you don’t have ticket sales you will have a cash flow crunch, and we are very excited that ticket sales are starting to pick up again, and people are getting more comfortable with the concept of going out, with social distancing and wearing masks.”

Every Brilliant Thing will run on select dates from October 8th to October 24th at the KMSC Performing Arts Theatre.