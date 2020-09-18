County of Grande Prairie residents will have a convenient and free option for disposing of their hazardous household waste, used oil, unwanted electronics and more during the annual Recycling Roundup.

The County is partnering up with the Alberta Recycling Management Authority to host the event at the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management. In addition to hazardous and specialized material recycling, bins will also be available for tin, paper, cardboard and glass.

Anyone who drops in with recyclables will be eligible to enter to win prizes.

County Technical Services Manager Jennifer Besinger says it’s essential to keep hazardous materials and electronics out of landfills.

“Although many of these items are collected regularly at our facilities, the roundup event is a great reminder for residents of our recycling programs, especially during fall cleaning,” she says.

The County recently expanded its electronic recycling program as part of a two-year pilot project with Alberta Recycling. Just over 500 types of recyclables can now be properly disposed of at County waste management facilities and transfer stations. This includes small home appliances, musical instruments, toys, audiovisual equipment, etc.

Leftover latex paint collected through the roundup is turned into new paint, and oil-based paint is used in fuel recovery operations. Electronic equipment is taken apart and separated into metal, glass and plastic components which are then shipped to manufacturers to be converted into new products.

The Recycling Roundup will be held on October 3rd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.