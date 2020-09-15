Clear Hills County saw a spike of eight new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The new running total in the municipality as of September 14th is 21 active cases and 64 recovered.

The County of Northern Lights has seen an additional four active cases added to its tally, for a total of 29 active and 21 recovered cases.

The MD of Peace is no longer under a watch status from Alberta Health Services as the active case number has now dropped below 10. The latest reported case numbers show a total of eight active.

The City of Grande Prairie added just a single new case of the virus Monday to give it 11 active cases. There’s been no change in the County of Grande Prairie, which has five active cases reported.

Province-wide, there are now 1,491 active cases of COVID-19. Alberta Health Services recorded an additional 124 new cases, from just over 12,000 completed tests. A total of 39 people remain in the hospital, including seven who require intensive care.