The County of Northern Lights was confirmed to have an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the weekend. (Supplied, AHS)

The County of Northern Lights saw a spike of 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the course of the weekend, with no confirmed recoveries. The new running totals in the municipality are 26 active cases and 19 recovered.

According to AHS, Saddle Hills County is reported to have confirmed its first active case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The City of Grande Prairie is currently on the decline, as two new cases and three recoveries were recorded since Friday. The current totals in the city are 11 active cases, 82 recoveries and two fatalities. The County of Grande Prairie confirmed one new active case, bringing the active total to five in the municipality.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the Northern Sunrise County and Municipal District of Peace each recorded three new active cases of COVID-19. The MD of Peace also recorded one recovery, though is now under a provincial watch. The running totals for each municipality, respectively, are three active cases with six recoveries, and 10 active with 14 recoveries.

Province-wide, there are now 1,538 currently active cases of COVID-19. AHS recorded an additional 418 new cases over the course of the weekend from over 46,000 completed tests. A total of 37 people remain hospitalized due to their illness, seven of whom are in intensive care. One person in the Edmonton zone has passed away from COVID-19 related causes since Friday.

A total of 877,000 people have been tested so far for COVID-19.