A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an individual at the Whispering Ridge Community School. Peace Wapiti Public School Division has not disclosed whether the affected person is a student, teacher, or staff member.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians of students dated September 12, 2020, Principal Shawn O’Shea states that Alberta Health Services will be contacting any parents of students, or anyone else at the school who may have been in close contact with the case. AHS defines close contacts as anyone who may have provided care, or otherwise had been in close physical contact with that person, without the use of consistent and appropriate personal protective equipment.

“Out of respect for this individual, and in accordance with Alberta Health Services guidelines, we cannot disclose personal details. At this time, we ask that you model care and kindness when speaking about this situation to your children at home, and in the community, recognizing that this virus can infect anyone at any time.”

The school division adds all families with children who have been in close contact with the confirmed case will be contacted directly by AHS and given direction. Officials also argue the use of zones and cohorts at WRCS has worked as planned, which helped in the contact tracing.

The school will remain open with classes going ahead as planned for all students who have not been identified as a close contact. School board officials note the school will undergo additional deep cleaning prior to the beginning of class on Monday.