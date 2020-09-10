The Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection is one of seven recipient organizations of a Makadiff Grassroots Community Sport Innovation Challenge Grant, receiving $35,000. Executive Director Karna Germsheid says this will mark the second time the organization has received a grant; the first being in 2016.

“This funding is for [helping launch] what we’re calling ‘YQU Sport 4 All,’ it’s an after-school free multi-sport initiative for identified schools with the Grande Prairie Public School District,” she says.

Swanavon School, Hillside Community School, Avondale School and Maude Clifford Public School have been identified to benefit from the grant and offer YQU Sport 4 All programming.

High Five, First-Aid and National Coaching Certification training will also be made available free of charge to help develop sport leaders and coaches. The commitment from trained coaches will be to run the YQU Sport 4 All program from January until May 2021, and they will be paid for their services.

Germsheid says the idea is to allow groups who would otherwise not have access to similar programs the opportunity to get involved and be active.

“There are a large portion of kids within our region who aren’t getting access to sports because of barriers such as costs, [and] transportation,” she says.

“These kids could have parents who are working in the evenings… and aren’t able to participate in what is regularly offered.”

Of the seven grants made available through Makadiff Grassroots Community Sport Innovation Challenge, four of which were distributed at $35,000. A grant of $10,000 was awarded to the Village of Hythe for their “Hythe Plays Crokicurl,” initiative.