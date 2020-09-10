At least 20,000 Grande Prairie students, hospital staff, and business owners will have an extra smile next week. Grande Prairie business owner Sean Sargent is once again delivering 20,000 Tim Hortons Smile Cookies to schools, hospitals, and public sector programs around the city using his A-Team van.

The cookies are part of the annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign, which has kicked off for another year in the city From September 14th-20th, the $1 cookies will be sold across the city, with proceeds helping out the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation with a focus on pediatric care.

Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation Philanthropy Engagement Officer Shannon Stambaugh says the money raised goes a long way to help those who need it the most.

“It is amazing the stories that come out of the generosity shown…there are families who are able to stay local and get the treatment that their children need,” she says.

“The big winners in this are the children, the pediatric patients at our hospital…it’s amazing what our community is doing for them… it’s humbling.”

In 2019, residents in the Grande Prairie area helped raise $62,080 for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation through the week-long campaign. Stambaugh says with the circumstances facing people in 2020 being a lot different than just a year ago, she is thankful for anyone who can make a difference.

“We know that the region is generous, so whatever anyone is able to give this year is going to going to be welcomed with open arms. Every cookie and every dollar will make a difference in the lives of children in our region.”