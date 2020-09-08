Students at Ridgevalley School are back in class this morning after a brief evacuation. Peace Wapiti Public School Division says an odour thought to be natural gas was noticed Monday morning.

Staff and students evacuated the building sometime before 9:45 a.m. as Debolt Fire and Rescue and the East Smoky Gas Co-op investigated. Everyone was back inside as of 10 a.m., as it was determined that the smell was outside of the school.