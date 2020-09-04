School zones in Grande Prairie are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Over 100 speeding tickets were handed out over the first two days of school zones being back in effect in Grande Prairie.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says on September 1st, they handed out 89 violation tickets for exceeding the max speed limit in a school zone, to go along with 12 other various violations. On September 2nd, they issued 14 more speeding tickets as part of an increased focus on school zone safety.

Mounties are reminding the public to slow down, be aware of school zones, and be extra vigilant to help keep everyone safe