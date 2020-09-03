Charges have been laid against a former employee at the Valleyview ATB location after her alleged involvement in a long-running number of fraudulent activities.

Police say after a lengthy investigation into the incident, which allegedly spanned from January 2014 to August 2015, where they believe the accused created numerous fake bank accounts in the name of both existing and fictional clients and overdrew funds totalling approximately $340,000.

Police say on August 26th, 53-year-old Pamela-Ann Medlicott was arrested and charged with Fraud over $5,000. Medlicott was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to attend Valleyview Provincial Court on Oct. 15, 2020.

Authorities say on August 28th, they obtained and executed a search warrant on a location in Valleyview where a 2009 Seadoo boat was seized as proceeds of crime.