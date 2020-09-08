Residents across the city are being urged to get to know their neighbours, as Grande Prairie celebrates Neighbour Day later this month. City staff is even offering up added incentives for those who may need a nudge when it comes to community building.

Leading up to Neighbour Day on September 19th, the city and the Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Association

will be hosting an interactive scavenger through a free to download app. The scavenger hunt begins

on September 8th and ends 11:59 p.m. on September 19th.

“The scavenger hunt takes them throughout their neighbourhood with various photo and text questions,” says Event Programmer Stacey Batt. “When you play you can enter which neighborhood you’re apart of, and the neighbourhoods which have the most points at the end will win a free community picnic.”

Batt says, in addition to the scavenger hunt, they’re offering up the chance for anyone to shout out those they believe have made a difference close to home. Good Neighbour Recognitions will allow residents to acknowledge others who have provided assistance, a service, or are just truly outstanding citizens. Neighbour Recognitions will be profiled on the City’s website and social media accounts and should be no more than 225 words.

“We want to encourage that a connected community is a strong community, and we want people to be close with those around them, maybe not physically, but being able to rely on your neighbours is an important thing,” Batt explains.

Mayor Bill Given adds the pandemic has created a lot of rapid changes and adaptations for many in the city, which makes staying connected of the greatest importance for the health and wellbeing of individuals and as a collective. He is encouraging everyone to reach out and introduce themselves to neighbours, lend a helping hand, or complete a random act of kindness big or small.