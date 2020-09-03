One of two mobile breast screening trailers (supplied by screeningforlife.ca)

Women ages 50-74 will soon have local access to mammograms when the Screen Test program arrives in Fairview later this month.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Fairview Health Complex on September 24th-26th, and September 29th-October 3rd. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

AHS says to COVID-19 delaying the Screen Test mobile schedule, Worsley clients are being asked to book their mammogram at the Fairview clinic.

The Screen Test program works to improve access to cancer screening for women in northern Alberta communities where mammograms are not readily available.