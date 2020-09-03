Valleyview RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man. Davis Moostoos was last seen by family in the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation area on September 1st at approximately 10:30am.

Police say Moostoos is described as standing 5’10″, weighing approximate 140 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan colour trench coat, blue hoodie and black winter boots.

Mounties say they’re looking to verify his well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police.