Two new cases and three recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 within the City of Grande Prairie alongside three recoveries. The new running totals within the city are 19 active cases, 66 recoveries and two fatalities.

Within the County of Grande Prairie, no new cases were confirmed, and one person was noted to have fully recovered. A total of six active cases remain, and 37 people have been noted to have made full recoveries.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, AHS says the Municipal District of Greenview is now COVID-19 free after the last four active cases in the municipality were confirmed to have recovered completely. A total of 11 people have made recoveries in the district. Two new cases and four recoveries were also recorded in Clear Hills County, leaving 24 active cases remaining in the municipality, and 32 people having fully recovered. Three active cases remain in the County of Northern Lights after one recovery was recorded over the last 24 hours.

In the AHS North Zone, there are currently 167 remaining active cases of COVID-19, 11 of whom are in hospitals though none are reported to require intensive care. A total of 765 cases in the region are reported to have fully recovered.

Across Alberta, 114 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from 8,296 completed tests on September 1st. AHS says 12,535 cases have been reported recovered to date. A total of 50 people remain in hospitals; nine of whom are in intensive care.