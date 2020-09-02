The City of Grande Prairie has been named as one of 31 municipalities across Alberta with the most across the with the most pressing need for new continuing care spaces.

With that, the provincial government has announced Alberta Health Services will be accepting Expressions of Interest from new and existing continuing care operators to add publicly funded spaces without additional capital spending. Stemming from the Affordable Supportive Living Initiative, suggested communities were based on current and projected demand and supply, age of the population, and health-care utilization.

“Every Albertan wants to age in grace and dignity, close to family and friends,” says Health Minister Tyler Shandro. “Targeting priority communities means that more Albertans will have quicker access to continuing care closer to home…this is a smart and sensible approach that will benefit Alberta seniors in communities across the province.”

Shandro adds this is the first step in a larger plan to expand continuing care and ensure communities most in need get support to open new spaces. The UCP’s 2020 budget includes $164 million over three years to increase the number of continuing care spaces available across the province through the current Expressions of Interest and further initiatives.

Some of the other municipalities include Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray, and Red Deer.