The South Peace Regional Archives is launching a new multimedia project called Movie Mondays. It will be posting 52 previously digitized films from the archive on YouTube.

Archive Executive Director Alyssa Currie says many of the films were originally shot on videocassette and 8 mm film. She hopes they will provide a look into a world gone by.

“Something that I find really exciting is that it shows [not only] those large community events and special occasions in our community, but many of these films are from our family collection which means they provide a fun intimate look at those families and their lives and their vacations and homecomings.”

“It definitely provides an insight both at a community level and also at an individual level that people in our community are really going to be able to connect with,” she adds.

Currie says the moments families chose to document will always remain intriguing, especially during the mid-20th century, as 8 mm film in the 1950s wasn’t particularly cheap to own.

“Not everyone had that kind of technology and kind of access, so it’s really interesting to see what records they chose to document, and of course then what records made their way into the archives for us to share now on Youtube.”

Currie adds the project wouldn’t have been possible without the financial support of the Swan City Rotary Club. The first movie spotlight is set to take place on September 7th.