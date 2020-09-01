5G technology is coming to Rogers customers in Grande Prairie. Rogers Communications has selected the city as one of five in Alberta to launch its expanded 5G wireless network.

The Swan City, alongside Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, and Lethbridge, was part of the second phase of the wireless company’s push for 5G Canada-wide.

“5G technology will transform the way we live, work, and do business in Alberta,” said Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta and Prairies Region for Rogers Communications. “We are proud to bring the best of 5G to these five cities across our province. Strong digital infrastructure and this next-generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation as we power out of the pandemic, and in the future, as we reset the competitive landscape in Alberta and for Canada, globally.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Rogers’ initial 5G launch in January, which saw the service push out in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

It’s the second such service update in Grande Praire in the last 12 months, as TELUS has pledged upwards of $190 million into its operations and mobile infrastructure in Grande Prairie last October. At the time, the company said the cash will help increase the internet speeds available to local residents and businesses while expanding the current 4G LTE network throughout the community and preparing wireless sites for the future of 5G service in the area.