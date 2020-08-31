Alberta Health Services is reporting a COVID-19 related death in Clear Hills County. The fatality, the first in the region, was a man in his 90s, according to Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The numbers, as of August 30th, show a total of 12 new active cases in the region for a total of 25, alongside two new recoveries for a total of 27.

The City of Grande Prairie saw eight recoveries and four new active cases of the virus reported on Monday, for a new total of 20 active and 60 recovered cases of COVID-19. No new active cases were reported in the County of Grande Prairie, however, three recovered cases were added to the tally, for a new total of 11 active and 32 recovered.

Across Alberta, 426 active cases of COVID-19 were reported between Friday and Sunday, from just over 33,000 tests. The total number of active cases across the province is now 1,370.