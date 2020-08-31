Police have reached out to the public for help finding a missing woman. 39-year-old Betsy Peecheemow was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 13th, and she may be travelling to Prince George, B.C.

Peecheemow is described as 5’8″ and 169 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The RCMP says there’s concern for her wellbeing and asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact any local detachment or Crime Stoppers.