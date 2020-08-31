Students won’t be returning to Prairie River Junior High School as planned Monday. High Prairie School Division says there’s been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in someone recently in the building.

“We have been informed by Alberta Health Services that an individual who was recently in Prairie River Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19,” it reports on its website. “We are taking precautionary measures, under the direction of AHS.”

In response, the school division is delaying the start of classes at that school. Only grade seven students were slated to return Monday.

August 31st will still mark the first day of class at all other schools in the division, with staggered re-entry in place.