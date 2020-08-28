The Peace Wapiti Public School Division has appointed new leadership in several schools, effective as of the upcoming educational year. Four new principals and three new assistant principals have been instated across five schools within the division.

Beaverlodge Elementary will see Andrew Lojczyc as its new principal, stepping up from his prior position as assistant principal which he has held since 2013. Stacey Rey has been appointed as the new assistant principal for the school. She has taught at the school since 2007.

Clairmont Community School is also seeing an update to both positions. Scott Bowen has been appointed as principal from his prior station as assistant principal, which he has held since 2017. Erika Walsh will be joining Clairmont Community School as the assistant principal. She has been with the PWPSD since 2017, following 10 years with the Fort Vermillion School District.

Receiving newly appointed principals are Eaglesham School and Wembley Elementary School. Sarah Koning has been appointed to take over the position at Eaglesham, after serving as acting principal during the 2019 to 2020 school year. Peter Bailey will be joining the staff of Wembley Elementary School effective this school year. He previously served at Robert W. Zahara Public School since 2015.

Katelan McBrearty will be stepping in as assistant principal of Whispering Ridge Community School. McBrearty initially joined PWPSD as a Primary Teacher and Acting Principal at Penson School in 2013. In 2015, she taught abroad in New Zealand where she served as Primary Teacher, Acting Principal, Junior Division Leader, and School Physical Activity Coordinator. McBrearty returned to PWPSD in 2018 as a Primary Teacher and Acting Principal at WRCS.