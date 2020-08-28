$30,000 from the estate sale of Cled and Vivien Lewis will continue the Star of LIFE Scholarship (Regional EMS Foundation)

The proceeds of a local doctor’s estate sale have injected $30,000 into the Regional EMS Foundation.

After serving the community for more than 40 years, Dr. Cled Lewis and his wife Vivien are moving to the United Kingdom. As a last gesture, they donated the proceeds of their estate sale to the foundation.

“We are so grateful to Cled and Vivien Lewis for their generous donation to the Regional EMS Foundation,” it says.

The funds will go towards the continuation of the Star of LIFE scholarship, which creates bursaries for community members. It will be known as the Cled and Viven Lewis Star of LIFE Scholarship until 2025 as a thank you for the donation.