COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of August 26, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

One new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says the city has 27 active cases of the virus, 49 recovered, and two deaths as of August 26th.

Both the Signature Support Services home and Heritage Lodge in Grande Prairie are still classified as having outbreaks. Elsewhere, three new cases have been reported in Clear Hills County and one in the County of Northern Lights.

Across Alberta, 108 cases were added Wednesday, along with two deaths, including the ninth recorded in Mackenzie County. 49 people are in hospital, with seven in intensive care.

In the AHS North zone, the number of active cases has increased from 137 to 148 over the last day. There are 10 people in hospital and one patient in the ICU.

Another 10,000 tests have been done province-wide. 90 per cent of all cases are considered recovered.