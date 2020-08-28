Grande Prairie MLA and recently appointed Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard says despite her new position, the constituency of Grande Prairie remains her top priority. She jokes that she enjoys any opportunity to brag about Grande Prairie, and is excited to bring a “rurban”, or rural and urban, perspective to the cabinet table.

Allard says she believes her new position will expand and better her ability to represent the region.

“In terms of my capacity to serve my constituents, I think it’s going to give me a broader lens and obviously a different window into the workings of government.”

Allard adds she is excited to continue the work of her predecessor, now-Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu, and build working relationships with municipalities throughout the province. Allard says she will soon be travelling across Alberta to meet with municipal leaders.

“I believe that it’s incumbent on a new person such as myself to really understand the file. With that in mind, I think my first job is to listen… I want to extend that relationship [with municipal leaders] and then go from there.”

According to Allard, as well as Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given, her appointment as a cabinet minister represents the first time two ministers from Grande Prairie have simultaneously held seats. Given notes it is uncommon for one minister to be from the Grande Prairie area, let alone both representatives.

“I can’t think of the last time both of the local MLAs were in cabinet at the same time. We have, from time to time, had MLAs switching off and one or the other would be in cabinet,” he says.

“I think this speaks very highly of both Minister [Travis] Toews and Minister Allard,” Given adds. “Both are highly competent and capable individuals and I think that really demonstrates that Grande Prairie is well represented in the legislature.”

Praising Allard for her promotion, County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre says she appreciates already having an open relationship established and looks forward to their future discussions.

“The premier has chosen well; she’s a very hard-working, diligent individual who really understands the job of municipalities in the province to carry out not only core services but also, by extension, the work of the province of Alberta,” she says.

Allard plans to dive right into her new position and maintains residents of Grande Prairie can reach out to her at any time.