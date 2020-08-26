Another three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie. As three more have recovered, that leaves the city with 26 active cases and 49 recovered as of August 25th.

Alberta Health still classifies both Heritage Lodge and a Signature Support Services home in Grande Prairie as having outbreaks. None of the new cases in the city is linked to either, leaving Heritage Lodge with three active cases and Signature Support Services with 11 active and one death.

The MD of Greenview has also recorded an active case, the third in that region, while the Municipal District of Smoky River has one active case to go with its 63 recovered and 10 deaths.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, more recoveries have been recorded in Big Lakes County, the MD of Peace, and County of Northern Lights. Across the AHS North zone, there are 137 active cases, including nine patients in hospital and one in intensive care.

Alberta-wise, 127 new cases were identified Tuesday, as more than 9,239 tests were done. Of all cases, 89 per cent are considered recovered. 48 people remain in hospital, with seven in the ICU.