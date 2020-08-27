UPDATE: One lane of traffic has reopened, although the RCMP remains at the scene. So far the investigation has found that the semi-tractor cattle hauler was heading southbouth on Highway 49 and the car northbound, but the reason for the crash is still unknown.

The 23-year-old driver from Valleyview driving the car was declared dead at the scene while the driver of the cattle hauler suffered minor injuries. The name of the deceased will not be released by police.

The semi-tractor was carrying a large number of pigs and a number died in the crash. Veterinarians from the area helped at the scene, and some of the animals needed emergency transportation.

Valleyview RCMP says no further updates are expected for the public.

Highway 49 is closed to traffic north of Valleyview as emergency services respond to a fatal crash involved a cattle hauler. Valleyview RCMP says mounties, firefighters, and EMS were called to a two-vehicle crash on the highway just south of Township Road 713, or the Old High Prairie Road, a little after 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police note the investigation is still in its very early stages, but at this point, it’s reported that the cattle hauler and a car collided. One person died and one is believed to be injured.

Highway 49 is expected to be closed near Township Road 713 for several hours so the crash can be investigated. Traffic is being detoured using Township Road 714 to the north and Highway 669 to the south.