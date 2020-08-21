Anyone using Grande Prairie Transit will need to wear a mask starting in September. The City of Grande Prairie has mandated their use as of September 1st.

The city says its goal is to ensure people feel confident and comfortable in the safety of the transit system, as ridership is expected to increase as children begin going back to school.

Mask wearing exemptions will be made for users who have an underlying medical condition or disability which inhibits the ability to wear a mask, those unable to place or remove a mask or face covering without help, children under five years of age, employees working behind a physical barrier, and first responders in an emergency.

The mask mandate is on top of other mitigation measures the city has put in place on transit vehicles, which includes a plexiglass shield between the driver and passengers.