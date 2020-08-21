The City of Grande Prairie has seen its first COVID-19 related death, as well as eight additional active cases. The deceased was a man in his 70's in ICU.

The City of Grande Prairie has recorded its first COVID-19 related death, as well as eight new cases. As of August 20th, Alberta Health Services says the city has 24 active cases, 42 recoveries and the one death.

AHS notes the deceased is a man in his 70s who was in intensive care and was not a resident of a continuing care facility.

The County of Grande Prairie has two new active cases, making an active total of 15. The County maintains its 23 confirmed recoveries.

The Municipal District of Greenview confirmed one new active case, bringing the municipality to one active, and seven recoveries. No other changes were recorded in the Peace Country.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the AHS North zone making a total of 110 active cases in the region. Nine people remain in hospitals, two of whom are in intensive care units.

Province-wide, 144 new cases were reported in Friday’s data. There are now 1,144 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, and 11,374 recoveries. The death toll in the province is now 230 people. A total of 9,866 tests were completed on August 20th.