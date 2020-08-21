The risk of a wildfire sparking in the Grande Prairie region has decreased. Alberta Wildfire says the danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been downgraded to low.

However, officials with Alberta Wildfire say that residents must remain cognizant of fire safety protocols, especially those who use off-highway vehicles. Riders are reminded to check for hot spots on their vehicles throughout the wildfire season.

Since March 1st, there have been 38 wildfires reported in the local forest area, burning more than 22 hectares.