Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie were confirmed, alongside three new recoveries.

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie as of August 19th, along with three recoveries. There are now 17 active cases, with 42 being considered to have recovered.

The County of Grande Prairie has also confirmed one additional active case. The running total for the municipality is 13 active cases and 23 reported recoveries.

No other changes have been reported elsewhere in the Peace Country.

Across the AHS North Zone, the active total has dropped to 100 cases of COVID-19. One person in Mackenzie County has died from COVID-19 related causes, making it the 25th death in the region. Of the active cases in the zone, nine people remain in hospital, with three in intensive care.

Across the province, 103 new active cases were recorded in the last 24 hours our of 9,281 tests. There are now 1,084 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Province-wide, 43 people remain in hospitals, 12 of whom are in intensive care. A total of 690,643 people have now been tested for COVID-19.