The chairlift at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park will be off-limits for the winter season. General Manager Jonathan Clarkson says work is still needed to stabilize the area following a landslide in May.

“We’re looking for a solution that returns us to full operation and addresses the long-term future of the ski hill.”

In the early morning hours of May 19th, the slide occurred in the area of the Temptation run around tower four of the lift. It then spread across the luge track and into the Showoff run.

Ski runs that can be accessed by the platter lift, the 100-foot conveyor life, and the 600-foot conveyor lift will be able to open. Those include Showoff, the Halfpipe, Willoway, and Bob’s Bump, as well as the terrain park. The Aquatera Tube Zone, the Adventure Zone Toddler Play Area, and the Aquatera Toddler Tube Lane will also be open.

Clarkson says their staff is working to provide the best experience possible, given the circumstances.

“Things will look different in many regards this season, including modified service at the restaurant and adaptations due to the current pandemic. We will do everything in our power to ensure our guests and partner groups continue to have a great time here.”

Geotechnical crews continue to get soil samples and determine groundwater levels and will be looking to develop a long-term solution to stabilize the area and return it to full use by the 2021/22 winter season.