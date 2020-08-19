A trio of bridges in the County of Grande Prairie will be going under the knife on Monday.

Township Road 720 will be closed between Range Road 103 and Range Road 104, as well as Range Road 95 and Secondary Highway 723. The third bridge repair job will see Township Road 750 closed between Range Road 95 and Range Road 95.

For the Township Road 720 closures, drivers can use detours set up on Township Road 722, while Township Road 744 will provide a detour in traffic for the third closure site.

The three projects are expected to be complete by early-September. While driving through a construction zone, drivers are urged to obey signage and flag persons, and exercise extreme caution, especially near crews and equipment.