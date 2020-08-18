The risk of a wildfire sparking in the Grande Prairie region has increased. Alberta Wildfire says the danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has risen to high.

“High temperatures, low humidity, and wind all contribute to increasing the fire danger. Lightning-related fires are more common in August during the late afternoon.”

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 35 wildfires reported in the local forest area, burning more than 22 hectares.