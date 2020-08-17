Range Road 83 from Township Road 744 to Township Road 750 will be closed to traffic due to a bridge replacement beginning Wednesday until November. Range Road 83 from Highway 59 to Township Road 744 during the replacement will be open to local traffic only.

A detour will be available for motorists using Township Road 750, Range Road 82, and Township Road 744. Vehicles over one tonne will have to use Highway 59, Range Road 85, and Township Road 750 as their detour routes.

The bridge replacement marks part of more than $42 million designated for road construction projects throughout the County of Grande Prairie this year. The budget also includes $2 million to repair roads damaged by spring flooding and $515,000 into this year’s Ditch Cleaning Program.

The County is asking motorists for their patience and cooperation throughout the construction season.