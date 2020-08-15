The public is being asked for its help finding four people wanted for attempted murder. Valleyview RCMP says arrest warrants for attempted murder and other charges were issued after a man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

The call came in to police around 5 a.m. on August 14th. The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

It’s alleged the suspects shot the man at close range at a home in Sturgeon Lake. Police believe it was a targeted incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Warrants have been issued for residents 37-year-old man Colin Aulden Bartlett, 37-year-old man Alberta John Gladue, 22-year-old man Dorian Anakian Harvey, and 39-year-old Tamara Marie Chowace. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. Instead, call 9-1-1.

Aulden is described as Indigenous, roughly 5’10” and 200 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Gladue is described as Indigenous, roughly 6’2” and 175 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Harvey is described as Indigenous, roughly 6’0” and 175 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Chowace is described as Indigenous, roughly 5’0” and 200 pounds, with medium length black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts or the shooting to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.