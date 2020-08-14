Four additional active cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the County of Northern Lights over the past 24 hours. (Supplied, AHS)

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the County of Northern Lights in the last 24 hours. Alberta Health Services says the municipality now has six confirmed active cases and five recoveries.

The City of Grande Prairie has seen one new active case of COVID-19, as well as two new recoveries. The new data within the city shows 11 active cases and 37 recoveries.

The County of Grande Prairie reported one additional case and one recovery on August 13th, bringing the numbers to six active cases and 23 recoveries.

No other changes were reported across the Peace Country in the last 24 hours.

Across the AHS North zone, there are currently 103 active cases, 573 reported recoveries, and 22 COVID-19 related deaths. Six people currently remain in hospital within the zone, three of whom are in intensive care.

Province-wide, 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of August 13, out of a total 8,199 completed tests. Another death was also reported in the south zone, a woman in her 60s.