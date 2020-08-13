Four Peace Country area farms will open their doors to the public this weekend as part of the annual Alberta Open Farm Days. Harmonys Way Family Farm in Crooked Creek, Baytree Market in Baytree, Campbell Land in Grimshaw, and Paradis Valley Honey in Watino will all be taking part in the festivities.

Paradis Valley Honey owner Ginnete Paradis says the annual event gives small and medium-sized farm owners an amazing opportunity to not only showcase their business, but also get a chance to show Albertans the work that goes into the products.

“Our observation window into the live honey extracting room gives people a sneak peek into how our raw honey is extracted, so that’s something that most people would never have the opportunity to do.”

“We also have a live observation hive so you can see the inner workings of a colony all while keeping yourself safe,” she adds.

Paradis says the more guests they and the other Peace Country farms get also allow them to create a long-lasting relationship between consumers and those who make the products.

“Now, more than ever, shopping and supporting local is extremely important, and we do see how people are starting to be more knowledgable and care where their food comes from. For us, as business owners who work hard to provide healthy local food, it’s very encouraging and helps us keep putting one foot in front of the bother during these challenging times.”

Alberta Open Farm Days is set for August 15th and 16th. More information, including what times each farm in the region will be open on the event, can be found on its website.