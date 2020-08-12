An additional two active cases of COVID-19 were recorded in both the City and County of Grande Prairie. Each municipality also recorded one additional recovery. (Supplied, Alberta Health Services)

Two additional cases of COVID-19 and one recovery each have been reported in both the City and County of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, the City now has 12 active cases and 33 recoveries, while the County sits at six active cases and 21 recoveries as of August 11th.

No other changes in COVID-19 numbers were recorded across the Peace Country. A total of 10 additional recoveries were recorded across the AHS North zone in the last 24 hours, binging the total active cases to 111 in the region.

Additionally, three people remain in hospital, of whom one is in intensive care. There have so far been 21 COVID-19 related fatalities.

Across the province, one death and 121 new cases were reported as of August 11th as 8,024 tests were done.