Peace Library System Director and CEO Linda Duplessis is retiring from her position after 19 years on the job at the end of August. She has been with the PLS for a total of 27 years over the duration of her career.

During her tenure, Duplessis has seen the expansion of system membership from 21 to 39 municipalities, as well as the movement of operations from card catalogue, to CD-ROM to a fully automated environment. Duplessis says it has been an honour and a blessing to work with and support library services and school divisions throughout her career.

“I have been fortunate enough to work in tandem with a supportive board of directors. I have tremendous admiration for the many hard-working library staff and board members I have had the privilege to know over the last 27 years.”

Louisa Robinson has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. The PLS board of directors says Robinson has roots in Grande Prairie and has previously served as Head Librarian at the Alberta Government Library. Chair of the Peace Library Board Carolyn Kolebaba says she is pleased to have Robinson take on the leadership position.

“Due to her training background, I believe Lousia will communicate well with our member municipalities and libraries, or TRAC partners and others in the library community,” says Kolebaba. “The Peace Library Board looks forward to working with her to support library service in public libraries, school libraries and Indigenous communities across the region.”

Robinson will begin at her new position immediately following Duplessis’ retirement, starting September 1st.