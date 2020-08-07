Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 22-year-old man.

Police say 22-year-old Maxime Steve Lalande was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 5. He may be driving an older model navy blue GMC Jimmy.

Lalande is described as standing 5’8”, weighing 161 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say there is concern for his wellbeing and anyone with information is urged to call the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.